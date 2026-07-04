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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
7h

It's the reason why they hate and try to silence Byrne.

He's from the before time, and he speaks a truth they have tried for decades to bury and/or rewrite.

Go look at the 90s designs for Jean Grey, Rogue, Psylocke, Storm, Mystique, and many others. Marvel was selling the female form to teenage boys just as much as they were selling action, adventure, and heroism. Only a willfully ignorant fool looks at that and sees gay allegory.

I find it glorious that Elsewhen is well on its way to selling out a second printing less than a week after release.

Meanwhile, you can find stacks of unsold Marvel trades at Ollie's or Fanaticals on eBay, trades that often have a notoriously low print run because Marvel has no warehousing capacity for evergreen titles for some inexplicable reason. (Some stuff, like Claremont era X-Men, sells out in weeks/months and takes years for a reprint while modern crap hangs around on clearance, unwanted, for years.)

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Anonymous Dude
10hEdited

Lee was first and foremost a showman; if he thought 'serious' interpretations of comic book stories would help sell comics to college kids and differentiate himself from the at-the-time-for-kids-and-more-conservative Distinguished Competition, he'd go along with it. Then of course it winds up affecting the people who write it in later years--Claremont brought in the whole Holocaust plot to give Magneto moral complexity.

That's actually not entirely a criticism; the arts always depend on hype men like Lee to balance out reclusive creators like Steve Ditko or stubborn visionaries like Jack Kirby to make stuff marketable.

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