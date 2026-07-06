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Slowfatninjah
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I don't think you can put the blame at Game Pass's feet. These studios were built by the old regime to create not games, but to make critically acclaimed games. Things that were strange, offbeat, and visually striking compared to the rest of what was out there. Then they invited in the DEI/ESG teams, which tanked at least South of Midnight but also infected every studio in the MS stable watering down the narrative and adding compliance requirements to games in the worst ways.

No one expects Oscar bait movies to make money. They are made for the critical acclaim. That's the same thing with these studios. In a way they were engineered to fail if they ever had to rely on generating revenue.

The industry as a whole is suffering. Already this year 5% of the global Game Industry workforce has been laid off and if the predictions of what MS is about to do come to pass it could rise to 10% - 15% of all industry workers out of a job.

While I am not exactly the biggest fan of Unions, the decision makers should be facing accountability to, and that seems to be a rare thing. A couple departures from the higher ranks of Xbox does not reek of holding the senior leadership teams of the studio and publisher to account.

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