Supergirl opened June 26 to $37 million domestic and $62 million worldwide on a production budget reported between $170 and $186 million, and this last weekend has shown a big drop off where the film barely broke $100 million at the box office total. It’s looking like it will be posting a loss that will be past $100 million once marketing is factored in. Superman, the first Gunn DCU film, opened to $125 million domestic in 2025. Supergirl opened at less than 30% of that number and it’s looking like this might torpedo James Gunn’s entire DC Universe.

Puck’s Matt Belloni described the result as “a reality check” for DC Studios at exactly the wrong moment. The Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is approaching its close. Gunn and Safran’s contracts expire between end of 2026 and spring 2027. David Ellison, known for making big changes and cutting costs, is now the person who decides whether they stay.