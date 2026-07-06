Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
4h

A dying, irrevelent industry clutching at straws to generate any meaningful buzz to salvage its worthless carcuss. COMCAST is selling NBXUniversal (The Studio behind this) because they can see its all worthless sh1t. Theres no future in hollywood. The whole concentrated, centralised industry business model is obsolete.

Reply
Share
FuriousGreg's avatar
FuriousGreg
3h

The sad thing is there is already a fantastic book by the great Robert Graves (historian and writer) told from the perspective of Nausicaa, a character in the Odyssey called “Homer’s Daughter.”

It’s a great book of speculative, historical fiction that doesn’t change anything in the Odyssey to create a great story from the female perspective.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture