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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
2h

He's so right. GRRM is a old, morbidly obese, idiot. Saying he hasn't picked anyone to finish his books is just saying "the series won't ever be finished," and no reader likes to consider investing time into a world for it to just end.

Between him and Patrick Rothfuss, my buying patterns have certainly changed. I don't want to invest years into waiting, so I look for series that are either long running already or complete.

Kindle Unlimited has plenty of series and some are even good. Paul J. Bennet is good for a quick, uncomplicated read (though a bit of girl bossy in there). Matt Barron has a great Christian tinged series called The Rage of Lions. Marc Alan Edelheit is one of my favorites with his Striger's world. Similar to Throne of Bones.

There are so many more across all genres. But for the mainstream? Forget about it. None of these guys would likely have been picked up by an agent/publisher in a million years; the stakes are too high for their liking.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
1h

Also, we can thank Gurrm, and to a high degree HBO as well, for the cultural explosion of incest porn/smut.

Yes, that particular degeneracy has always existed, but it escaped containment in the early 2010s when the television series became popular. I don't ever recall it being so casually present before then as it is now

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