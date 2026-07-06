Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
2h

They have another potential dud coming up. The Brink of War has a great concept about an important, maybe THE important moment in the Regan administration, but stars ultra progressive Jeff Daniels.

The audience might be there because Regan and all, but I hate that it enriches and supports someone who clearly would have been shouting down Regan should they have crossed paths.

Reply
Share
Gregory DeVore's avatar
Gregory DeVore
33m

I saw this movie on the third of July and loved it. It is by far the best movie I saw this year. The other two movies were also good, Hail Mary and Michael. But this was so moving and stirring it is by far the best. You can see the hand of God on Washington just like we have seen it on Trump. You and the dark Herald saved me from going to Animal farm and I thank you for that.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture