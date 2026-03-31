The excuses at Starfleet Academy begin! Robert Picardo is out of his mind if he thinks people just didn’t know about this show. On my end, inspired by what I read in the interview with Vox Day and the translation of Japanese works into English, I’ve begun researching Spanish literature and working on translating classics that have never been in English into our language. It’s a lot to preserve our culture, as usual..

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