Crusade: The Show That Never Got to Tell Its Story (Part Two of Three)
Last week we examined “To the Ends of the Earth,” the first of three unproduced Crusade scripts that J. Michael Straczynski wrote after TNT cancelled the show. We looked at how the script established a shadow hybrid vessel as the season’s primary antagonist, deepened the Apocalypse Box mythology, and introduced the concept of an “opposite number”—a mirror version of the Excalibur operating with Shadow technology for unknown purposes.