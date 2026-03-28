When Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was cancelled last week, a series of tweets appeared on William Shatner’s X account defending the show and dismissing its critics. Entertainment media ran with it immediately. Headlines across the internet announced that Captain Kirk himself had spoken in support of the cancelled series. There is just one problem with that narrative: there is substantial reason to believe William Shatner did not write those tweets.

The tweets in question hit every talking point Paramount and CBS Studios needed amplified at exactly the moment they needed it. The account compared criticism of Starfleet Academy to the backlash against the original series, defended the show’s progressive direction as consistent with Star Trek tradition, and dismissed detractors without engaging any of their actual criticisms. Jonathan Frakes, who directed an episode of Starfleet Academy, made nearly identical arguments to IGN in the same news cycle, comparing today’s critics to those who rejected The Next Generation in the late 1980s. The Kurtzman-Landau open letter on the cancellation used the same historical framing. These are coordinated talking points, and they landed on the Shatner account at the precise moment the PR machine needed them.

The account itself admitted it had not watched the show. One post read: “It’s funny watching the comments. ‘Did you watch it?’ No, I’ve only seen the one clip with passing of the glasses that I made fun of several weeks ago.” A 95-year-old man who has not watched the series he is defending, firing off multiple politically charged tweets in rapid succession using current social media vernacular, landing perfectly on studio talking points. That alone should raise questions.

Those questions have real answers. It is widely documented that Shatner’s X account is managed by a handler. Paul Camuso describes himself on his own X profile as someone who works with Shatner on his online internet project, The Shatner Project. Camuso runs Shatner’s Facebook group and website and has worked with him since The Shatner Project. Multiple fan communities and industry observers have documented for years that the day-to-day posting on the Shatner account does not come from Shatner himself.

The most direct confirmation of this came from Brent Spiner, who played Commander Data in Star Trek: The Next Generation. On the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Spiner shared a story about how he told someone who had been blocked by “Shatner” not to worry, since Shatner probably wasn’t running the account anyway. He then received what sounded like an angry direct message from the account calling him out. Concerned he had caused a real problem, Spiner called Shatner directly, only for Shatner to have no idea what Spiner was talking about.

That is not a rumor or fan speculation. Brent Spiner recounts a direct phone conversation with William Shatner in which Shatner confirmed he had no knowledge of what was being posted under his name.

Media outlets covering this story reported these tweets as Shatner’s endorsement of Starfleet Academy. None of them disclosed that the account has a documented history of being managed by someone other than Shatner. None of them acknowledged that Shatner himself has shown no familiarity with the show’s content. What they reported was studio PR dressed up as a celebrity validation, and they either did not know the difference or did not care.

Starfleet Academy couldn’t find a significant audience and failed to chart in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10. The show is cancelled. Paramount is now running a press cycle to defend its legacy. Using a managed celebrity account to push studio talking points while entertainment journalists report those tweets as genuine endorsements is not journalism. It is amplified marketing.

The real William Shatner is 95 years old. He watched one clip of the show, made fun of it, and by his own account has seen little else. The rest of what appeared under his name this week belongs to someone else.

What do you think about the media’s coverage of the Shatner tweets? Let us know in the comments.

Survival of the fittest just became a lot more dangerous. Space Fleet Academy Year Two delivers the hard sci-fi action Paramount refused to give you with Starfleet Academy. That’s why we’re still here while the show is gone. Read it today!