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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
2m

The biggest loser here, hilariously enough, is Momoa. He finally gets to play Lobo, his dream character, in a movie that no one will watch and will likely be James Goon's swan song.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
1h

Well, imagine my shock. Of course this movie is suffering a troubled production.

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