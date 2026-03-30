A new report claims that Craig Gillespie’s upcoming Supergirl film is struggling behind-the-scenes.

Jordan Ruimy at World of Reel reports the film has gone through at least eight different test screenings and has at least three different endings.

As for the reaction to these various test screenings he said it’s been “mixed — not disastrous, but not glowing either.”

He claims Milly Alcock’s Supergirl is “a major outlet” but “several sources mention that the action sequences don’t quite land— director Craig Gillespie doesn’t seem to have a full grasp on them — and that the main villain, Krem, feels underwhelming.”

Another positive is Jason Momoa’s Lobo, which is described as “making a strong impression.” However, he has “limited screentime.”

On top of all of this, the film has gone through three different composers. It originally had Ramin Djawadi. He was then replaced by Tom Holkenborg aka Junkie XL. The most recent one is Claudia Sarne.

Outside of this report, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has described how Supergirl is portrayed in the film as “a mess.”

He told ScreenRant, “She's a mess. She's a total mess. I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin.”

The film’s director Craig Gillespie described the film as “an anti-hero story.”

He added, “What I loved about the script that Anna [Nogueira] wrote is that Supergirl’s got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different than where Superman is in his life.”



”And having Milly [Alcock] being able to come in and play that and all the complexity of that and do it in a way that in a very human way, where we can actually have empathy for her, and have that dance of the humor and someone that has that toughness. It was such a gift to get her,” he continued. “It’s really surprising the headspace Supergirl is in and the journey she gets to go on, which is very unusual for a typical superhero movie, which this is not.”

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