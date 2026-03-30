A new report claims that data miners have discovered that Blizzard will introduce a Pride event with Patch 12.0.5 in June.

A report from Wowhead notes that Blizzard will create a Pride event titled the Darkspear Dash that will run from June 27th to the 29th.

The event will reportedly provide players with a Darkspear Dash Tabard, a Darkspear Dasher title, and other items like the Pocket Rainbow, Rainbow Runners, or Pocket Sand.

The event appears to institutionalize a player-run event called the Running of the Trolls that took place on the Feathermoon server and was used to raise money for the LGBTQ+ activist organization, The Trevor Project.

If this report is true, it is another piece of evidence that woke is not dead and it is being shoved into a once beloved game.

No World of Warcraft player of sound mind should engage with this content and event. The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear, “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts’ are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

On top of this, Dr. Matthew Petrusek notes the harm the ideology causes to society, “A candid assessment of Pride reveals it to be either dictatorially arbitrary or fiendishly depraved. There is no amount of kaleidoscopic fanfare, corporate-sponsored enthusiasm, or coercively moralizing legislation that can wish this conclusion away. To embrace the Rainbow!™ necessarily entails embracing its shadow. Pretending otherwise, fantasizing that we can dethrone heterosexuality and reality-based biology as natural and normative without letting the full panoply of Pandora’s Box of perversion out into the world, is, itself, to be bigoted—against reason and the evidence of our own eyes.”

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