David Jaffe, the director for the original God of War, accused Crimson Desert of antisemitism for its depiction and portrayal of goblins.

In a post to social media, Jaffe shared a screenshot of a goblin from the game along with a quest titled “The Flames of Greed.”

He commented, “Loving Crimson Desert. But...come on, Crimson Desert …this is some antisemetic [expletive] or at least it sure feels as such. Which hey, that's your right. I support your right but I don't gotta like it.”

“The nose, the job, the mission name, and Goldleaf may as well be Goldberg,” he added.

In a subsequent post, he wrote, “I understand twitter is the new 4chan, so I don't really know what I expected when so often any comment beyond 'THIS ROCKS!' or 'THIS SUCKS! is like discussing algebra with a Sea Monkey.”

“I also understand I didn't say they should CANCEL Crimson Desert. I said I am LOVING it. And I am. It's wonderful,” he continued. “But I also think their portrayal of the Goldleaf folks plays hard into antisemetic tropes. Agree, don't agree. But it's my take. And I don't imagine it is intentional. But maybe it is. Who knows. Not me.”

“But even if it is intentional, that's their right. I don't agree with it and I don't like it, intentional or not. But I support their right to express their views in their art. And that's all I will say about it,” he concluded.

Alongside this, he shared Jon Stewart’s attack on Harry Potter and the depiction of goblins in the book.



Stewart infamously said back in 2021, “Here’s how you know Jews are still where they are. Talking to people, here’s what I say: Have you ever seen a Harry Potter movie? Have you ever seen the scenes in Gringotts Bank? Do you know what those folks who run the bank are? Jews! And they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s from Harry Potter.’ And you’re like, ‘No, that’s a caricature of a Jew from an antisemitic piece of literature.’ J.K. Rowling was like, ‘Can we get these guys to run our bank?’ It’s a wizarding world… We can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl, but who should run the bank? Jews. Yeah, they look like Jews, but what if the teeth were sharper?”

He later added, “It was one of those things where I saw [the goblins] on the screen and I was expecting the crowd to be like, ‘holy shit, she did not in a wizarding world just throw Jews in there to run the [expletive] underground bank.’ And everybody was just like, ‘Wizards.’ It was so weird. Even Dobby was like, ‘That’s [expletive] up. Those are Jews.”

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