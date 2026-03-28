Batman Writer Tom Taylor Agitates Fans With Feminist Grandstanding And Gets Chastised By Chuck Dixon: "This Tourist Isn't Writing Canon"
DC Comics is continuing its game of seeing how many fans it can possibly turn off with its properties, with Tom Taylor, the creator of gay Superman, already embroiled in another controversy, this time over his Detective Comics work. He’s been mocking fans of the character to the point that the legendary Chuck Dixon has laid down the law, declaring Taylor a “tourist” in defense of fans and the beloved Batman character.