We got over a hundred new subscribers the last couple of days, so thank you for joining us! This Substack got named a rising star because of it! Also want to thank contributors Sam Gray and John A. Douglas with a shoutout for helping me get some content out while my laptop was kaput. I’ve got a new one and am back in action!
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Deryni Rising by Katherine Kurtz — Review
This book came my way by an eBay seller who sent me a whole stack of her books in addition to my order of Anne McCaffrey collectibles, and so I was interested in reading. Katherine Kurtz, it turns out, was McCaffrey’s neighbor for a long time in Ireland, and while I generally don’t read a lot of straight fantasy, this one had a lot of heart and interest…
Movies & TV
Modern Fallout No Longer Confronts
I’ve been meaning to talk about a particular subject-matter ever since it was brought up by Synthetic Man in reference to Season 2 of The Fallout Show. Looking back, this was as obvious as the central message of Fallout: New Vegas’s Old World Blues expansion, as spoken by the Think Tank, a group of pre-War scientists trapped in the Big MT (Black Mountai…