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Deryni Rising by Katherine Kurtz — Review Jon Del Arroz · Aug 7 This book came my way by an eBay seller who sent me a whole stack of her books in addition to my order of Anne McCaffrey collectibles, and so I was interested in reading. Katherine Kurtz, it turns out, was McCaffrey’s neighbor for a long time in Ireland, and while I generally don’t read a lot of straight fantasy, this one had a lot of heart and interest… Read full story