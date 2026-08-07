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Foxx Drake's avatar
Foxx Drake
4dEdited

As a "big whale" Fallout and Elder Scrolls fan, I can tell you the show is NOT Fallout.

The best comparison is there's a "cup of coffee" and there's this hot water beverage colored brown with added caffeine and some notes of artificial coffee flavor.

The show is NOT the real Fallout; it's a slightly woke, slightly feminist skin suit of Fallout made for the normies who've need had a real cup of coffee. It's not "god awful" but at times it came close.

Dam, is it breakfast yet? Need my morning cup o'joe.

My 75 year mother likes Amazon Fallout knockoff, but remember, she also liked The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. As a fellow Grand Mother she loved Sigourney Weaver flying that X-wing.

That's the audience,.

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SK's avatar
SK
6d

The parody is of a history most players don't know. No one after Boomers understands what "duck and cover" really means (hiding under your school desk for *protection* against the atomic bomb).

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