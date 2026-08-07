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Doug Latch's avatar
Doug Latch
5d

It has been a LOT of years since I read this series but I found the core three books to be excellent. The prequel trilogy about the life and death of St Camber I remember to be solid as well. As the series expanded more into the life of Kelson, I lost interest.

Few authors treat the Church with honesty and respect as Kurtz has. Humans struggling with the political and religious influences behind the scenes. At the center of the saga are a handful of good men who are trying their best to navigate the troubled waters while remaining true to their faith.

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twb's avatar
twb
6d

I remember enjoying the first book shortly after it came out, especially how it treated its version of Catholicism with a modicum of respect - I never was nor am Roman Catholic, but seeing any new fantasy that showed Christianity both present and woven into the fictional culture was a novel thing (and still pretty rare in modern fantasy). By the third or fourth book, it looked like everyone important (certainly anyone with supernatural ability, including those claiming divine inspiration) was of Deryni ancestry (which was supposedly rare and persecuted), at which point I put it down and never returned. I'm too much of a fan of normal humans, I'm afraid.

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