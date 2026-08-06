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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
7d

Disney loves the CIA. Pizzagate involved kids and drugs outta cuba. CIA and DISNEY are bedfellows.

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Captain Jack
3d

I appreciate this! I remember reading DAMAGE CONTROL limited series in the late 1980s/early 1990s and then simply forgot about it. Then I see they migrated into this dark federal agency in the MCU upon watching SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY and wondering, "What did I miss?" Thanks for filling in all of the blank spots. Also - I never knew who Dwayne McDuffie was. It turns outs he was an extremely gifted storyteller and a very creative man who never made it past his 50th birthday. This is an excellent overview. You have my gratitude.

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