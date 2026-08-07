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Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author's avatar
Patrick Abbott, Sci-Fi Author
6d

With his voice, I would love an audiobook version.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
6d

I like Gary, I hope the book does well for him.

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