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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
6d

Khan's kin punching a dinosaur was the dumbest thing, or so I thought.

Then it was the hallucinations on the gryphon.

And then "Human best friend."

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Stephen Gesinski's avatar
Stephen Gesinski
5d

How is the flagship of the Federation run by such morons?

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