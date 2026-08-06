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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
7d

These people are mentally ill with no real life or accomplishments which why they have to make mountains out of molehills to feel "heroic" in fighting imaginary demons or nazis. They seek validation, reaffirmative in ever echochamber cult like mentally of hating and rallying against "current thing" since these talentless losers can't compete upon actual merit so they gatekeep out anyone for whatever trivial reason to keep hold of their shrinking worthless pie. God forbid if they had to step up and do better to compete for success that would deflate their overblown egos so chop everyone else down to their rockbottom level to feel better about their tickbox checklist worthless position they otherwise wouldnt have if it was an open market rather than closed echochamber of mediocre conformity to reaffirm their talentless existence.

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Rex's avatar
Rex
7d

Visual art is somewhat more complicated, but for writing it's very simple:

- If you use AI as a research or translation tool, or to do tedious tasks that involve little to no human creativity, you are being responsible and wise.

- If you use AI to do any actual writing, or any other element that traditionally involves human creativity, then at the very least you *must* disclose it before sale.

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