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SFJunkie's avatar
SFJunkie
6d

Was unfamiliar with this documentary, interesting. I did see a trailer for The Center Seat II, also about the 60th Anniversary, but I fear it will be mostly about the Star Trek I don't care for after the Center Seat 55th Anniversary doc.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
6d

Why is George Takei still alive?!?

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