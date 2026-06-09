Some big stories over the weekend! Thanks to everyone for coming over from YouTube as we’ve grown by over 100 subscribers the last 48 hours, really appreciate you being here. Today it also got announced that Jem and the Holograms was greenlit by Amazon MGM — an afront to Stargate fans again as that is a “broad appeal” property while Stargate isn’t? They’re out of their minds.

The Flying Sparks omnibus is closing in 2 days! Don’t miss this 450+ page superhero adventure. If you like the old books from the 1980s, this is a story you’ll really love.

If you appreciate our journalism, please consider a paid subscription. It’s only a starbucks cup of coffee per month, and it helps keep the lights on so we don’t have to try to worry about YouTube advertisers and can tell the stories that need telling: