The God of War Laufey trailer just dropped, reminding everyone of the franchise’s continued pull. Not long after, influencer and former journalist Alanah Pearce took to Instagram to reflect on her involvement, noting she spent four years writing for the project. It’s an impressive-sounding milestone for a former IGN journalist turned multi-role industry figure.

But context matters. Back in 2025, in case anyone was unaware, Pearce provided the most candid window yet into how she landed some of those early opportunities.