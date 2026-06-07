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Obama Gaming's avatar
Obama Gaming
4h

Wow the movie based on a toy line from the 80s that nobody except Gen Xers care about bombed? That’s crazy, I thought it was gonna be the next big thing. Curse the woketards for ruining this, hopefully we have better luck with the Street Sharks reboot

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Indigenius's avatar
Indigenius
4h

It was woketarded AF.

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