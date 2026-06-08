Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Beane Jr's avatar
Donald Beane Jr
3h

Another eugenicist.

Reply
Share
Nicholas Collins's avatar
Nicholas Collins
2h

The more I learn about her the less I’ve liked.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture