A New Mexico jury deliberated two hours on June 4 before returning a $13 million verdict in favor of the family of Nichelle Nichols against Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City. The verdict found the hospital 40% liable and Dr. Tsering Sherpa 60% liable for Nichols’ death on July 30, 2022. She was 89.

Nichols’ estate attorney Theresa Hacsi described what happened in the final hours of Nichols’ life: “At the end of the day, Nichelle Nichols had a heart attack that was missed. That’s why she died.”

According to the lawsuit, Nichols was admitted to Gila Regional with sudden heart problems and lab results consistent with acute heart failure. Instead of transferring her to a facility with a cardiology unit, the hospital placed her in an observation unit and discharged her hours later. She died seven hours after discharge, at an assisted living facility, without ever receiving a complete cardiac evaluation.

Hacsi said the hospital’s own systems discouraged the transfer: “Instead of transferring her, which is what should have happened because she needed a full cardiac workup, what they did was they discharged her because of the systems in place at the hospital that discouraged providers from transferring patients.”

The $13 million verdict is a moral vindication. The family may only collect $400,000 under New Mexico’s Tort Claims Act, which caps damages against governmental hospital facilities. Gila Regional Medical Center is a county-owned facility, which places it under that cap regardless of what the jury awarded. The gap between $13 million and $400,000 is not a legal error. It is the deliberate ceiling New Mexico law places on what families can recover from publicly owned institutions.

A second lawsuit is pending against HealthTech Management Service, the for-profit Oregon-based company that operated the hospital under contract at the time of Nichols’ death. That case is set for trial later in 2026 and is not subject to the same governmental cap. The HealthTech case is where the family’s realistic path to meaningful financial recovery runs.

Nichols played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on Star Trek: The Original Series from 1966 to 1969 and reprised the role across six theatrical films. She was among the first Black women to hold a starring role on network television. The famous interracial kiss between Uhura and Captain Kirk in the 1968 episode “Plato’s Stepchildren” remains one of American television’s most discussed moments. Nichols later worked with NASA for decades as a recruiter.

The Star Trek community loved her because she showed up for them consistently for fifty years, at conventions, at signings, and in the small interactions fans remember long after they forget the famous ones. She was genuine with her audience in a way that the franchise’s current corporate stewardship rarely manages.

Hacsi said of the verdict: “What this verdict does is it changes the ending of Nichelle Nichols’ story.”

The jury agreed with the family. The law will limit what that agreement is worth financially. The second lawsuit against HealthTech may change that.

Nichelle Nichols deserved better from the hospital that failed her.

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