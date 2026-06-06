Supergirl opens June 26 and the film’s lead actress has now generated backlash from the conservative audience that fills multiplex seats for superhero films and from the mainstream Hollywood analyst community that tracks whether female-led franchise films succeed.

The controversy runs across three separate interviews.

The first wave came in March 2026, when Alcock spoke to Vanity Fair alongside the film’s trailer. “It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” she said. She added: “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies.”

The second wave came from the Variety cover story in May. Alcock described her critics as anonymous accounts or people whose profiles read “Dad of four, Christian — which is hilarious to me.” She continued: “If you’re pissing the right kind of people off, you’re doing OK.” When asked about the backlash to her earlier comments, Alcock said: “I didn’t even say ‘men’ — I said ‘people!’ And they got so angry. I was like, ‘You’re proving my point. You’re proving my point!’”

DC Studios co-chairman Peter Safran called Alcock after the first round of controversy. His assessment, quoted in the same Variety piece: “I called her and just said, ‘You’re doing great! You’re handling it beautifully.’”

The third wave began May 30, when Grace Randolph — host of Beyond the Trailer, one of Hollywood’s most widely followed female box office analysts, and a consistent advocate for female-led superhero films — made her response public. “I couldn’t believe this,” Randolph said about Alcock’s comments. “If I were a publicist, I’d be like, ‘Stop talking for the love of God.’”

Randolph called the interview “not good” and the press tour “rough.” She compared the situation to Rachel Zegler’s Snow White interviews and pointed to The Marvels as a prior example of a female-led superhero film whose girl-power messaging campaign backfired commercially. She said Barbie and Wonder Woman succeeded because their directors — Greta Gerwig and Patty Jenkins, with Zack Snyder’s help — understood the importance of making those films appeal to a male audience as well as a female one. Randolph also said she felt Supergirl had been written for women in a way that could make the overall audience smaller.

Randolph is not a conservative voice. She covers Hollywood from a pro-female-superhero perspective. Her critique is entirely about commercial logic: a film that needs a broad audience to break even cannot afford to spend its press tour insulting the portion of that audience whose attendance is most at risk.

Her analysis of the prior films is accurate. The Marvels opened to $46 million domestic against an estimated $220 million production budget and became Marvel’s worst-performing theatrical release. Snow White opened to $42 million domestic against a $270 million budget after Zegler’s interviews generated sustained pre-release controversy. Both films had lead actresses whose press tours became the story rather than the films themselves.

The Supergirl press tour has followed the same pattern. The conversation is not about what the film looks like or what the story accomplishes. It is about whether Christian fathers are hilarious and whether alienating them constitutes good marketing.

Randolph noted that one image of Alcock in a tinfoil-style costume received major fan backlash and said it may connect with female viewers but risks losing the male audience the film needs.

Current domestic tracking sits in the $40-50 million range. The film requires $425 million worldwide to break even on its production budget. Peter Safran told his lead actress she is handling everything beautifully. Grace Randolph told her publicist would be begging her to stop talking. The tracking data and the mainstream Hollywood analysis community are aligned with Randolph.

What opening weekend number would change your read on James Gunn’s DCU? Let us know in the comments.

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