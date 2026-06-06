Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DREWIEY's avatar
DREWIEY
23m

She looks like a d own syndrome person but without the kindness.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
1h

Smelly Elfcock is hideous and Grace Randolph is 71 years old. Two hags duking it out.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture