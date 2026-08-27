The biggest shocker of the week is my actually liking a Strange New Worlds episode! I told my wife this morning usually I dread Thursdays because it’s such a chore as a job to sit through these and review them, but this week actually was enjoyable. Wonders never cease!
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Tabletop Games
The Man Who Played Robilar Says WotC Is Rewriting D&D’s Birth, and He’s Naming Names
Robert J. Kuntz spent his teenage years three blocks from Gary Gygax’s house. He became Gygax’s co-Dungeon Master, played the character Robilar in the campaign that would become D&D’s founding myth, and was the first player to survive Gygax’s Tomb of Horrors. In a new Bleeding Fool interview, the last major living original creator of Dungeons & Dragons accuses Wizards of the Coast and its in-house historian of running a coordinated campaign to paint the game’s founders as bigots. He backs it with a list of named grievances, a documented legal dispute, and a threat to sue. And it arrives at the tail end of nearly two years of Wizards controversies this outlet has tracked one by one.
Books
The Prophet Who Saw 2010 From 1968: A John Brunner Retrospective
On the evening of Friday, August 25, 1995, at the 53rd World Science Fiction Convention in Glasgow, Scotland, Robert Silverberg stepped to the podium at the Hugo Awards ceremony and told four thousand fans that John Brunner had died of a stroke earlier that day, in his hotel room, at the age of sixty. Silverberg suggested that instead of a moment of sil…
Comics
Dynamite’s Buffy And Angel Cancellations Expose A Publisher In Freefall
Dynamite Entertainment cancelled every retailer order for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel on Wednesday, then followed it hours later by cancelling the newly launched Firefly series too. The publisher’s official explanation: writer Kelly Thompson’s story “evolved and became more ambitious,” so the books need bigger page counts and a resolicitation. Dynamite owner and CEO Nick Barrucci told Bleeding Cool the change comes “at no additional cost to readers or retailers.”
Celebrity
Faces of the Culture War
Debra Wilson has had a long career as a comedian and voice actress. She was an original MadTV cast member, did sharp impressions of Oprah and Whitney Houston, and has logged extensive credits in games and animation. None of this is in dispute. There is, however, an ongoing issue with the pattern of how she keeps appearing.
Video Games
The Leaker Who Turned Rockstar’s Silence Into a Crypto Pump
Grand Theft Auto VI has leaked before. In 2022, a teenager broke into an internal Slack channel and posted more than 90 clips of unfinished development footage. This time is different. This time the leaker has a manifesto, a countdown clock, and a cryptocurrency token trading on Solana.