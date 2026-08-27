The biggest shocker of the week is my actually liking a Strange New Worlds episode! I told my wife this morning usually I dread Thursdays because it’s such a chore as a job to sit through these and review them, but this week actually was enjoyable. Wonders never cease!

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Tabletop Games The Man Who Played Robilar Says WotC Is Rewriting D&D’s Birth, and He’s Naming Names Jon Del Arroz · Aug 27 Robert J. Kuntz spent his teenage years three blocks from Gary Gygax’s house. He became Gygax’s co-Dungeon Master, played the character Robilar in the campaign that would become D&D’s founding myth, and was the first player to survive Gygax’s Tomb of Horrors. In a new Bleeding Fool interview, the last major living original creator of Dungeons & Dragons accuses Wizards of the Coast and its in-house historian of running a coordinated campaign to paint the game’s founders as bigots. He backs it with a list of named grievances, a documented legal dispute, and a threat to sue. And it arrives at the tail end of nearly two years of Wizards controversies this outlet has tracked one by one. Read full story

Comics Dynamite’s Buffy And Angel Cancellations Expose A Publisher In Freefall Jon Del Arroz · Aug 26 Dynamite Entertainment cancelled every retailer order for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel on Wednesday, then followed it hours later by cancelling the newly launched Firefly series too. The publisher’s official explanation: writer Kelly Thompson’s story “evolved and became more ambitious,” so the books need bigger page counts and a resolicitation. Dynamite owner and CEO Nick Barrucci told Bleeding Cool the change comes “at no additional cost to readers or retailers.” Read full story