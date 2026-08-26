Dynamite Entertainment cancelled every retailer order for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel on Wednesday, then followed it hours later by cancelling the newly launched Firefly series too. The publisher’s official explanation: writer Kelly Thompson’s story “evolved and became more ambitious,” so the books need bigger page counts and a resolicitation. Dynamite owner and CEO Nick Barrucci told Bleeding Cool the change comes “at no additional cost to readers or retailers.”

That explanation lands differently once you look at what Dynamite has been through in the past eighteen months.