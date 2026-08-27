Robert J. Kuntz spent his teenage years three blocks from Gary Gygax’s house. He became Gygax’s co-Dungeon Master, played the character Robilar in the campaign that would become D&D’s founding myth, and was the first player to survive Gygax’s Tomb of Horrors. In a new Bleeding Fool interview, the last major living original creator of Dungeons & Dragons accuses Wizards of the Coast and its in-house historian of running a coordinated campaign to paint the game’s founders as bigots. He backs it with a list of named grievances, a documented legal dispute, and a threat to sue. And it arrives at the tail end of nearly two years of Wizards controversies this outlet has tracked one by one.