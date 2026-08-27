Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
9h

Yet another something that's not Star Trek. We know M'benga, Chapel, Spock, Number One, Scotty, and Boyce survive. M'Benga came back in an original episode of ToS. I believe he was mentioned on the Immunity Syndrome as a doctor of the Intrepid. This show didn't have to be a prequel show. It could have been a new show about a new constitution class ship set during the time period.

I miss Star Trek, the way it was written without gimmicks, and stupid puppet ideas, and musical numbers, and references to other shows.

Reply
Share
Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
8h

Can we have an Airplane >> Zero Hour, but in space?

Meaning, can we take a bad parody, in this case (but not Airplane's), and make it into a good disaster film?

This Off Hour episode proves that THEY can't, but I'm pretty sure it could be done and would love to see it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture