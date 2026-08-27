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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
9h

It is a thing that cuts both ways. In the worse the image of the hero is cardboard cutout. In the better, whether the fire is remembered or not, you have living, breathing myth, and between the two, one is far more likely to lead remembrance to the source, even if only echo.

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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
5h

The "level of familiarity can be a gauge on how much latitude a creator has with the property" is similar to one I use to explain why so many Marvel products failed in the MCU time frame. Because they don't map to the things the MCU established, and it doesn't take much to get rejected.

The first time you hear Thor and he doesn't have Hemsworth Aussie accent, the first quip from Tony that doesn't sound like RDJ, the first "Ok, let's ger serious" line from Captain America that doesn't sound like Chris Evans... none of the characters match the mind cannon people have developed from years and years of MCU.

Recovering from that level of dissonance is very difficult. The audience is gone.

On the other hand, a property like Spiderman, which has rotated out the same character multiple times, is not held to the same unconscious standard. There's a vast gulf between "Didn't really feel like a Spiderman movie," and "I don't understand why these characters aren't what I've been trained to expect."

I suspect the reason the Spiderman and Batman properties did better is because we have decades and multiple actors so the consistency isn't required, or at least it is diminished to the "I can stand it, even though it is different," territory.

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