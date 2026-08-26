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Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
2h

Coporatization ruins gaming.

Every single time.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
27m

It's funny how even anti-monetization-in-games movements have become... monetized.

"He decided to put his information to good use and make a little money out of it. What could be more American than that?"

-Tim Curry as Wadsworth the Butler

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