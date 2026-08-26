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Jeffolas
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Hollywood has utterly lost its way. The nepotism, cronyism, gatekeeping, ego, entitlement, greed, and out of control DEI has gutted everything.

Items 1-3 have made the rot generational and inescapable. The system doesn't exist to give talented people opportunities, it exists to give the friends and children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren of talented people opportunities.

It's not just actors. It's directors, writers, producers, editors, studio heads, assistants, skilled crew, stunt crew, and even down to the union crews pushing equipment crates and running cables.

The whole system is so grossly inbred that every picture looks like the Hapsburg jaw, feels like a fit of epilepsy, and bleeds red on the accounting books like a hemophiliac.

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