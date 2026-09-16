This has been an extremely busy couple of days fighting the battles I didn’t know needed fighting, but we are winning, and it’s going very well. A ton of new signups here on Fandom Pulse so thank you for the support. I love how it keeps growing. Now my favorite thing is going to be Castalia House publishing Romance of the Three Kingdoms — this is such a great work; it’s really worth reading. Go check it out.
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Culture
The BasedCon-sensus
BasedCon is a small science fiction and fantasy convention in West Michigan, founded in 2021 by novelist Robert Kroese as an alternative to Worldcon and the rest of institutional fandom.
Books
How Paramount Gutted Margaret Wander Bonanno’s Star Trek Novel And Called It “Probe”
Star Trek: Probe hit shelves in April 1992 promising to answer one of the biggest lingering questions the franchise had left dangling since 1986: where the alien probe from Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home came from and what it wanted. Credited to Margaret Wander Bonanno, the novel reached number six on the New York Times Best Seller List and held a spot t…
Books
Castalia House Launches Complete English Translation of Eiji Yoshikawa’s Sangokushi
Castalia House has begun releasing the first complete English translation of Eiji Yoshikawa’s Sangokushi, the retelling of the Three Kingdoms saga that has stayed continuously in print in Japan for over eighty years. The publisher will release all ten volumes in daily installments over the next two weeks, giving English readers the full epic in a compre…
Culture
Jacksepticeye Jokes About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination on Stream
Jacksepticeye (Seán McLoughlin), a high-energy Irish YouTuber who spent a decade selling Let’s Plays, charity streams, and a family-friendly brand, recently dropped a line on stream: “You look like Charlie Kirk. You want to get Kirked?” After the clip spread and comments piled up, the line disappeared from the uploaded video. The raw footage did not.
Books
Harlan Ellison’s Audiobook Rant Proves Star Trek Was Right to Rewrite Him
Harlan Ellison’s audiobook edition of The City on the Edge of Forever opens not with the Hugo-winning teleplay fans expect, but with roughly three hours of Ellison himself, recorded before his death in 2018, detailing exactly how badly Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek’s production staff mistreated him. The audiobook, narrated in part by Ellison, LeVar Burton, Jean Smart, and Stefan Rudnicki, pairs that introductory essay with the writer’s original drafts of the episode, letting listeners hear the unfilmed version alongside the story that actually aired in 1967.