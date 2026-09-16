This has been an extremely busy couple of days fighting the battles I didn’t know needed fighting, but we are winning, and it’s going very well. A ton of new signups here on Fandom Pulse so thank you for the support. I love how it keeps growing. Now my favorite thing is going to be Castalia House publishing Romance of the Three Kingdoms — this is such a great work; it’s really worth reading. Go check it out.

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Culture The BasedCon-sensus Sam Gray · Sep 15 BasedCon is a small science fiction and fantasy convention in West Michigan, founded in 2021 by novelist Robert Kroese as an alternative to Worldcon and the rest of institutional fandom. Read full story

Culture Jacksepticeye Jokes About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination on Stream Sam Gray · Sep 14 Jacksepticeye (Seán McLoughlin), a high-energy Irish YouTuber who spent a decade selling Let’s Plays, charity streams, and a family-friendly brand, recently dropped a line on stream: “You look like Charlie Kirk. You want to get Kirked?” After the clip spread and comments piled up, the line disappeared from the uploaded video. The raw footage did not. Read full story