Gen Con owner and Wizards of the Coast founder Peter Adkison announced this week that he is abandoning video production entirely rather than use artificial intelligence or compete against companies that do. Adkison, who built his fortune commercializing Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons for three decades, canceled every film production he had planned for the next two years.

“I’ve decided to get out of the video production business,” Adkison wrote in a Facebook post. “I had several film productions planned for later this year and next year, but I’ve cancelled them.”

Adkison did not claim AI produces inferior work. He said the opposite.

“I’ve seen firsthand what AI can do in the world of video production and it’s really amazing,” he wrote. “Like, stunningly good, and the cost comparison is pennies on the dollar.” He went further, conceding that even his own objections may not hold up: “I’m not saying that I buy into all the fears about AI, I feel like a lot of it is overhyped. But, even if it’s only a quarter as bad as people are saying it could be, I don’t want to be a part of it.”

The man walking away from AI video is the same man who spent his career building revenue models around collectible card packs and licensed tabletop IP. Adkison founded Wizards of the Coast in the early 1990s and served as CEO until his resignation took effect at the end of 2000. Under his leadership Wizards created Magic: The Gathering, a game whose business model runs on randomized card packs and scarcity-driven collecting, and acquired TSR, bringing Dungeons & Dragons and Gen Con into the company’s hands. Adkison sold Wizards to Hasbro in January 2001, then bought Gen Con from Hasbro in May 2002 and has owned it since, stepping back from day-to-day management to sit on its board.

Adkison’s explanation is not that AI fails to deliver. It is that he does not want the argument.

“As I get older, I place an increasingly higher value on peace of mind,” he wrote. He said making content without AI “would certainly be the easier path in terms of keeping people happy who are dear friends,” but that competing against AI-assisted rivals while refusing to use it himself struck him as pointless: “I just can’t get excited about spending a lot of money on video production, knowing that I’d be competing in a market where competitors can make content that’s just as good, or better, at a fraction of the cost. That’s just dumb.”

He closed the post with an apology aimed in two directions at once. “I’m sorry for those for disappointing the people who were upset that I was going to use AI, and I’m sorry for disappointing the people who are now upset that I’m not willing to compete against AI.”

That closing line is the real story. Adkison is not describing a principled break with the technology, and throwing a fit like a lot of other creators are who take this stance. He is describing a retreat from a fight he decided was not worth the social cost, dressed in the language of conscience. He said the fears are overhyped, that the results are stunningly good, and the cost savings are real. Then he quit anyway because using AI would upset people he knows personally, and not using it means losing to competitors who will.

The Gen Con founder built an empire on being willing to make the hard commercial call. Randomized card packs. Corporate acquisitions. IP consolidation under Hasbro. This time, faced with a technology he admits works and admits saves money, he folded to friend-group pressure and called it peace of mind.

Does Adkison’s retreat set a precedent other legacy tabletop and hobby figures will follow, or will the cost gap he himself flagged pull his competitors past him regardless of what he decides to do?

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