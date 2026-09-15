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Slowfatninjah's avatar
Slowfatninjah
14m

Running away just allows the front to inch that much further. One high profile retreat will give permission for other high profile people to make a decision to either do the same or embrace what this guy admits is quickly becoming a superior process and technology.

The void this guy leaves behind will be filled by someone else. Probably someone using AI. Either way AI wins ground.

Good for him, secure in his millions and millions of dollars, for making a bold choice. He has the luxury of that choice. People without his resources will have to adapt or die.

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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
20m

AI is just CGI that was built not from the first principles but from the likeness to the final form.

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