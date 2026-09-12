Harlan Ellison’s audiobook edition of The City on the Edge of Forever opens not with the Hugo-winning teleplay fans expect, but with roughly three hours of Ellison himself, recorded before his death in 2018, detailing exactly how badly Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek’s production staff mistreated him. The audiobook, narrated in part by Ellison, LeVar Burton, Jean Smart, and Stefan Rudnicki, pairs that introductory essay with the writer’s original drafts of the episode, letting listeners hear the unfilmed version alongside the story that actually aired in 1967.