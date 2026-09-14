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Anonymous Dude's avatar
Anonymous Dude
3h

I think he kinda has a point. Writers get very little respect in Hollywood.

It's kinda too bad. In the comics they get more pull than the artists, which doesn't seem fair either.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3h

I get ABC and Q5 did J. Michael Straczynski dirty, but holy crap. J. Michael Straczynski isn’t making himself any better by going on that rant on Facebook. Not to mention, I don’t think the writers he mentioned, wanted him to go on a rant either.

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