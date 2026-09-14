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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
18mEdited

What Coyota doesn’t understand is how Seth McLoughlin worded it and executed the “joke”. The “joke” came off as tasteless and Seth McLoughlin just came off as another goblin, who hated Charlie Kirk, simply because Charlie Kirk existed.

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Drewie's avatar
Drewie
7m

I remember this guy. Wow, didn't think he was still a thing.

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