Jacksepticeye (Seán McLoughlin), a high-energy Irish YouTuber who spent a decade selling Let’s Plays, charity streams, and a family-friendly brand, recently dropped a line on stream: “You look like Charlie Kirk. You want to get Kirked?” After the clip spread and comments piled up, the line disappeared from the uploaded video. The raw footage did not.

A year after Charlie Kirk was killed at a Utah campus, the internet has turned his death into a running gag. “Get Kirked” is now slang. But this is not a debate about dark humor. 9/11 jokes still exist, and school shooting jokes also exist. The distinction here is which corpses are allowed to stay sacred and which ones get laughed at. Sensitivity is selective and consensus-based. The same accounts that treat Kirk’s assassination as fair game treat any joke about their own martyrs as stochastic terrorism.

After the clip leaked, Coyota (@Berryslushie56) sneered that the “edgy” right had suddenly become snowflakes. “People joke about 9/11, school shootings, etc. Why is Kirk the exception?” Asmongold answered the actual question: No one objects to jokes about Kirk, but they object to the people making them who are not joking. The probability Seán would laugh at a George Floyd joke? Zero. Seán's own history makes the slip obvious. After his father died in 2021, he uploaded Loss and called people who posted memes about it “absolute scum.”

Here's a simpler argument: The edit answers its own defense. If it was just a harmless joke, the kind everyone is supposedly allowed to make, then there was no reason to cut it. End of story.

Consider Seán’s résumé. He is no longer only a YouTuber who can shrug off a bad take. In 2025 he voiced Punch Up in Dispatch, the narrative superhero game that also featured Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, and MoistCr1TiKaL (Charlie White). He returned as Shawn Flynn in Bendy: Lone Wolf. In 2026 he has a credited role in 007: First Light, a cameo in Markiplier’s Iron Lung, and a co-producer credit on the announced Bloodborne film. His worksheet is getting longer. That is usually the moment people get quieter, not looser. “You want to get Kirked?” reads like a man who thinks the credits have made him too big for his breeches. Too often we have seen the same institutions that police “harmful rhetoric” look the other way whenever the target is someone they already despised. Too often we have seen the speech rules they enforce on everyone else are never applied to themselves.

So, if it was only a joke, why cut it? And if the same line had been aimed at someone like George Floyd, would Seán still have a growing list of studio credits? Or would the clip have ended his career?