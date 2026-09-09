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Movies & TV
Is “That Scene” in The Pendragon Cycle Racy?
There is a huge debate going on about The Pendragon Cycle and, as arguably its biggest cheerleader since the beginning, I cannot let it go by without weighing in. The debate circulates around nudity and intimacy as depicted on the show, specifically with the character Charis, played by Rose Reid. The complaints revolve around whether scenes during which…
Video Games
Final Fantasy VII Revelation’s “Physical” Edition Needs the Internet to Work
Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the third and final chapter in Square Enix’s decade-long remake trilogy, is shipping April 8, 2027 with a disc in the box and a catch buried in the fine print: that disc alone won’t run the game. Square Enix confirmed at Sony’s September State of Play that Revelation will ship on a single Blu-ray across PS5 and Xbox, but a …
Movies & TV
Ed Brubaker Is Getting Sued For Everything Under The Sun By A Diversity Hire
A former production assistant on Amazon MGM’s upcoming series Criminal has filed a 12-count lawsuit against showrunner Ed Brubaker, executive producer Phillip Barnett, Big Indie Pictures, Big Indie Gemini, MGM, and Amazon, alleging a hostile work environment built on sexual harassment, racial harassment, religious harassment, disparate treatment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault, battery, negligence, defamation, and aiding and abetting. Ijaaz Noohu, hired in February 2023 to work as Brubaker’s personal assistant, is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.
Movies & TV
Lanterns Episode 4 Is the Best Yet, Until HBO Can’t Help Itself
Lanterns hit its high point with episode four, “The Weenie,” an hour that finally locks into a straightforward investigation plot instead of the detours that slowed down earlier episodes. The hour opens with Hal Jordan visiting his imprisoned former mentor Sinestro, who needles Hal about grooming John Stewart as his replacement and lays out a plan to us…
Celebrity
David Gerrold Urges Against Canceling Harry Potter Because It’s Too Big To Fail, Even Though He Calls J.K. Rowling A “Bigot”
Over the last few years, rabid activists have done everything they can to try to cancel JK Rowling since she refuses to accept that men who pretend to be women are, in fact, women. Actors get constantly shamed for taking roles in Harry Potter productions; a board game company was shaken down and forced to apologize for even creating the game, but Gerrold urges his readers not to engage in cancel culture in this instance, as he deems Harry Potter too big to fail. This is in stark contrast to the cancel culture brigade he ran against the Sad Puppies who wanted to influence The Hugo Awards.
Movies & TV
Netflix Is Turning D&D Into a Romance Show, and Old-School Fans Have Every Reason to Be Furious
Netflix just canceled its Forgotten Realms series, the D&D adaptation built around the game’s flagship setting and its most recognizable character, Drizzt Do’Urden, and replaced it with something built entirely around “tragic romance.” The new series is called Ravenloft, and according to Netflix’s own description, it’s a “prestige fantasy series where adventure collides with gothic horror and tragic romance,” chronicling “the making of the vampire Darklord Strahd von Zarovich” through “power, love, obsession, and undead transformation.” Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar-winning director of Roma, Gravity, and Children of Men, is producing. John August, the writer behind Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie, is writing it. Neither has any real background in tabletop gaming or Dungeons & Dragons specifically.