I have been super busy the last few days and missed out on the daily briefing, but kept everything going. Kudos to you who check the site every day! We have a new contributor just now in our first article, Jennifer Asencio from Giant Freakin’ Robot, who’s a great writer, and we’re glad to have her!

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