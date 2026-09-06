Netflix just canceled its Forgotten Realms series, the D&D adaptation built around the game’s flagship setting and its most recognizable character, Drizzt Do’Urden, and replaced it with something built entirely around “tragic romance.” The new series is called Ravenloft, and according to Netflix’s own description, it’s a “prestige fantasy series where adventure collides with gothic horror and tragic romance,” chronicling “the making of the vampire Darklord Strahd von Zarovich” through “power, love, obsession, and undead transformation.” Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar-winning director of Roma, Gravity, and Children of Men, is producing. John August, the writer behind Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie, is writing it. Neither has any real background in tabletop gaming or Dungeons & Dragons specifically.