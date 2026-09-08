A former production assistant on Amazon MGM’s upcoming series Criminal has filed a 12-count lawsuit against showrunner Ed Brubaker, executive producer Phillip Barnett, Big Indie Pictures, Big Indie Gemini, MGM, and Amazon, alleging a hostile work environment built on sexual harassment, racial harassment, religious harassment, disparate treatment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault, battery, negligence, defamation, and aiding and abetting. Ijaaz Noohu, hired in February 2023 to work as Brubaker’s personal assistant, is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.