Over the last few years, rabid activists have done everything they can to try to cancel JK Rowling since she refuses to accept that men who pretend to be women are, in fact, women. Actors get constantly shamed for taking roles in Harry Potter productions; a board game company was shaken down and forced to apologize for even creating the game, but Gerrold urges his readers not to engage in cancel culture in this instance, as he deems Harry Potter too big to fail. This is in stark contrast to the cancel culture brigade he ran against the Sad Puppies who wanted to influence The Hugo Awards.