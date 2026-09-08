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Rex's avatar
Rex
5h

Screw these people. I don't need their games that badly. GTA may be able to get away with it, but younger gamers don't care about FF nearly that much, and a lot of older gamers are abandoning the series anyway, after the "Boy Band Road Trip" that was XV and the "Gay Bahamut" from XVI.

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ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
8h

Could just have released it on multiple discs. Not that that would be anything revolutionary. I mean really, Baldurs Gate 1 launched in a Big Box with 5 Discs in 1998, Phantasmagoria with 7 Discs in 1995. Can't tell me a slim box with 2 Discs is more expensive then that. No, this is unnecessary deliberate. And to do it with the 3rd game in a trilogy (that is really just one game) is such a BS anti-fan move. It almost feels like Squenix is trying to ease gamers into Sonys all digital future (/tinfoil hat off). What BS. Frustrating thing is, people will still just buy it anyways because it's FFVII.

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