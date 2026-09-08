Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Blakemore's avatar
Ian Blakemore
2h

Stresses the importance of building your own platforms.

Reply
Share
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
3h

That’s the problem. Unlike Spider-Noir, Amazon put way too much investment into The Rings Of Power. You can thank Jennifer Salke for that.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture