Hello from the beach in El Salvador! I had a beautiful sunset yesterday evening forgot to send out the daily briefing because I was outside. Still have been working to bring the news to you as best as possible. Thanks for reading, everyone!

We’re getting near the end of the Reclaiming The Shire deep dive into Tolkien’s impact on cutlure. I’m going to format that into a book later this summer and release it because I think it was very much worth people’s reads. Only a couple of more chapters left. I hope you’ve been enjoying. The latest is lower in this email!

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