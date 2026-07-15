Hello from the beach in El Salvador! I had a beautiful sunset yesterday evening forgot to send out the daily briefing because I was outside. Still have been working to bring the news to you as best as possible. Thanks for reading, everyone!
We’re getting near the end of the Reclaiming The Shire deep dive into Tolkien’s impact on cutlure. I’m going to format that into a book later this summer and release it because I think it was very much worth people’s reads. Only a couple of more chapters left. I hope you’ve been enjoying. The latest is lower in this email!
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Comics
DC Comics’ New “Anti-Price-Gouging” Rules Punish Retailers While Scarcity Stays DC’s Choice
DC Comics issued new terms and conditions for retailer exclusive variant covers this week, giving itself the power to ban any comic shop that charges too much for an Absolute Batman exclusive. Bleeding Cool broke the terms first: DC “strongly encourages” retailers to cap unsigned variants at five times cover price and signed variants at ten times, and reserves the right to cut off future variant access to any shop that goes higher.
Books
Apex Magazine Pulls a Story It Only “Suspects” Was Written With AI, and Refuses to Even Check
Apex Magazine posted a statement this week announcing it had removed a story from Issue 153 over suspicion of AI assistance, and the editors admit in the same statement they have no way to confirm it. The story, “Vigil of the Tenth Air,” is gone from the website. Amended copies of the issue are going out to every subscriber free of charge. Here is the statement in full, as posted by the magazine: