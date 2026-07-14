Microsoft’s July 6 announcement of 3,200 Xbox job cuts and five divested studios did not stay contained to a single press release. Across Bethesda, id Software, ZeniMax, and the wider Communications Workers of America membership inside Microsoft, the reaction has turned into a running record of an industry watching itself get gutted in real time.

The Bethesda Game Studios union put it bluntly, “In what is becoming a stressful annual routine, Microsoft has decided to lay off thousands, including MANY of us at Bethesda Games Studios,” the union posted. “With over 10k developers already cut from previous rounds, those at the top have deemed that insufficient in fixing their mistakes.” Reports to IGN said the cuts hit “key, high-performing people in the trenches” on The Elder Scrolls VI specifically, while ZeniMax as a whole lost 379 positions, with the Elder Scrolls Online team alone down more than 60 percent of its staff over the past year.

Id Software took a similar hit, losing roughly half its headcount at 136 roles. Studio co-founder John Carmack, who left id in 2013, addressed the cuts directly on X. “My ‘Microsoft will probably be a good steward of the brand’ statement isn’t aging well,” Carmack wrote, “and this is certainly going to dampen the mood of the founder reunion at QuakeCon next month.” He added that he could not “muster anger or outrage” without access to the studio’s books, but said he believed reports that Minecraft revenue had been propping up other Xbox studios for years. A laid-off id VFX artist named Best was less measured on LinkedIn: “Great job Microsoft. Nothing says business success like nuking a team into the dirt and relegating them to support studio size while also throwing out massive technological achievements.” Former id animator Skai Chow’s message was shorter: “I hope our pain was worth it.”

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported that the cuts have left surviving staff in a holding pattern rather than relief. “Knowing that a second wave of job cuts could come at any time has led to panic and anxiety among the thousands of people who work for the company,” Schreier wrote, adding that remaining employees are “being asked to do more with less” and fear that failing to do so “could be used as a reason to be fired in the next round.” Blizzard staff were reportedly told they would not learn how the reorganization affects them until “further communications,” according to Schreier’s reporting.

The union side of Microsoft’s workforce, which has organized more than 3,500 employees across the company since 2022, says the pattern predates this specific round of layoffs. ZeniMax Online union representative Morgan Goin told a press call that Microsoft’s own bargaining commitments have collapsed alongside its headcount. “I have been entrusted with the responsibility to advocate for my coworkers. I cannot do my job when Microsoft refuses to do theirs,” Goin said. “We’re being treated as expendable, valued one week and cut the next.” CWA District 9 vice president Frank Arce said bargaining hours with the union had dropped from around 12 hours a month to around four. Another union member, Veneto, described being moved into the office of a laid-off coworker and finding a child’s name bracelet left behind among ten years of packed-up belongings.

Reaction outside the company has run from bleak to sardonic. Screenwriter Craig Robert Cargill posted that Xbox executives “believe most of us will be out of work in the next 5 years, drawing from UBI. What will we do with all that time? XBox hopes we’ll spend our time and money with them.” One laid-off Xbox commerce and AI product manager, Kevin Flynn, had told LinkedIn followers weeks earlier that he had raised “PM AI adoption from 12% to 91% in 3 months” before he was cut alongside everyone else.

Xbox Gaming CEO Asha Sharma framed the cuts in a memo titled “Resetting Xbox,” writing bluntly, “Our business today is not healthy. We are operating at margins that are 3-10x lower than comparable platform and publishing businesses. We must reset Xbox.” That statement arrived from a division that, per PC Gamer’s reporting, spent more than $80 billion on AI investment last year while cutting a fifth of its own workforce. Community response has organized around the United Videogames Union’s Game Worker Hardship Fund, open to any US or Canadian worker laid off from Xbox since January 2024 regardless of union membership, alongside an itch.io charity bundle organized by Necrosoft Games.

Five studios changed hands or shut down in the process: Ninja Theory, told its Hellblade franchise was ending just nine days after showing new footage at the Xbox Games Showcase; Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions, both released to find new ownership; Undead Labs, placed under review mid-development on State of Decay 3; and Arkane Lyon, facing closure alongside the cancellation of its Marvel’s Blade game. When the people who make the games and the people who fund them can’t agree on whether the business is healthy, unhealthy, or simply mismanaged, who is actually supposed to trust Microsoft’s numbers?

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