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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
2hEdited

I mean, you just said it yourself. Rebecca Sonnenshine used to work for that piece of garbage, Eric Kripke. Of course she was going to remove the Christianity values from this version. Because her boss, Eric Kripke, hates Christianity.

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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
3h

Bait and Switch. They always do. Just like Drug dealers hook you on the soft stuff to get you addicted ready to load you up on the hardcore stuff (So does the pron industry).

Hollywood can't be trusted. Burn it all down.

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