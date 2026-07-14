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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
5h

I'm actually glad to see this happen.

The union will dig itself in, increase costs, codify corruption, make it nearly impossible to fire underperforming employees, saddle the parent company with increased legal and personnel costs, and will inevitably go on strike for a bigger slice of a shrinking pie at exactly the worst possible time to do so.*

Good I say.

Burn that company down to the foundation, then bulldoze and bury that too because it's cracked, leaking, and built on unstable ground.

*In my city, the local newspaper was on death's door--the perfect time for its union of different unions to strike and sue. Those unions had their day in court/arbitration and they "won". The paper, unable to operate under the new terms, declared bankruptcy, folded, and everyone got fired.

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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
4h

The problem with most unions is that they are only interested in union dues, and eventually side with management instead of the workers.

If you have a non-binding union, one that cares about the workers, they'd also care about the company, and work as a stand-between for both.

But then, a council would do the same thing.

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