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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
3h

Torn on this one.

Media conglomeration needs to stop. It's ultimately a very bad thing for consumers with centralized power easily controlled and exploited.

I am against this merger on principle.

However, we all know these buttwipes are actively trying to sabotage this merger so that Netflix can swoop in and buy Warner Brothers. Suddenly, all of their objections would just melt away.

That would be catastrophically bad.

While I don't like it, I like the alternative even less.

And by the way, where were these objections when Disney bought Fox? That was far worse in regards to monopoly building, but strangely that was OK because the "right" kind of people won. Disgusting hypocrisy.

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TrickyLaSoul's avatar
TrickyLaSoul
3h

Hollywood has chosen to destroy themselves over pettiness and spite than to be saved or salvaged by chuds. Hollywood is committing suicide because they rather die on their own activist swords (Martyars) than admit fault.

Let them burn.

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